News

News

Headlines More Headlines >>

Man wanted over Kettering assault

News
Have you seen this woman?

Case of woman who disappeared from KGH remains ‘a mystery’

News
The Ock n Dough

Man stabbed outside Wellingborough pub

News
Police were called at 7.45am today

TRAFFIC: Delays after lorry sheds its load on A45 near Rushden Lakes

News

String of knifepoint robberies in homes of Northampton residents sees man and woman jailed for 12 years

News

Decision over plans for homeless shelter in Corby could be deferred

News

Northamptonshire Chief Constable opens Ramadhan fast during interfaith gathering

News

More council houses to be built in Corby

News
Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough

New memorial wall for Wellingborough’s crematorium

News
Nelly from Rushden

Rushden’s ‘bravest superhero’ needs your help

News

Transport More Transport >>

TRAFFIC: Delays after lorry sheds its load on A45 near Rushden Lakes

News
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene

A45 closed due to serious crash between Raunds and Thrapston

News
Rubble left on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes (picture by @ResponsePC1550)

TRAFFIC: Shed load of bricks causes delays on A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes

News
Northamptonshire County Council says it can't afford to fix Oundle's Station Road Bridge. Copyright Google NNL-181005-113342005

MP secures meeting with transport minister over Oundle bridge

News

Crime More Crime >>

Man wanted over Kettering assault

News
Have you seen this woman?

Case of woman who disappeared from KGH remains ‘a mystery’

News
The Ock n Dough

Man stabbed outside Wellingborough pub

News
Jasmin Norton, 26, of Cambridge Street, Northampton and Fashida Mavinga, 27, of Stanley Road.

String of knifepoint robberies in homes of Northampton residents sees man and woman jailed for 12 years

News

Education More Education >>

Corey designs winning flag to start the Women’s Tour in Rushden next week

News
Wrenn Academy has been rated as good by Ofsted

Wellingborough academy goes from inadequate to good in just 18 months

News
The new principal.

School’s new principal can’t wait to get going

News
Lauren Green.

National award for Kettering teacher

News

Business More Business >>

TRAFFIC: Delays after lorry sheds its load on A45 near Rushden Lakes

News
The new houses on the former Kingswood School site in Corby

More council houses to be built in Corby

News
Mark McLaughlin

More spending controls could be on the way for Northants County Council

News
Wicksteed Park featured on The One Show last night

Popular BBC show shines the spotlight on Kettering park

News

Headlines More Headlines >>

Decision over plans for homeless shelter in Corby could be deferred

News
Mark McLaughlin

More spending controls could be on the way for Northants County Council

News
An aerial shot of Corby taken by Kenneth Moore using a drone

Proposals to ban drones from parts of Corby move a step closer

News
The county council's new offices at One Angel Square

Have your say on changes to councils in Northamptonshire

News
Rothwell Library

Possible buy-outs of Desborough and Rothwell libraries to be discussed

News

Environment More Environment >>

Kettering Council to collect unwanted clothes

News
Last year's Women's Tour in Kettering

Rushden is gearing up to welcome the world’s top female cyclists next week

News
Local Hero: Kettering: Asda employee, Nick Urquhart, receives Point of Light Award from Mayor of Kettering, James Burton and MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone, on behalf of the Prime Minister. watched by Donald Green (dep store manager)'Donald Green (dep store manager), Philip Hollobone MP, Nick Urquhart, Mayor of Kettering James Burton, Liz Packwood (community chmapion Asda Kettering)'Friday, June 1st 2018 NNL-180106-100032009

National recognition for Kettering litter ‘hero’

News
The 3G pitch plans for Redwell Leisure Centre in Wellingborough

Controversial 3G sports pitch plans for Wellingborough set for approval

News

Health More Health >>

PICTURE GALLERY: Kettering parkrun celebrates 70 years of the NHS

News

Maternity services workshop taking place in Corby

News
Stephen Mold pictured at the launch of the Time 2 Listen survey in October 2017

Survey into impact of mental health on services to be revealed by Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner

News
Malcolm, Trudie, Nikita and Nikita's big sister Kelly

Rushden family hopeful ahead of meeting to discuss crucial funding for respite care

News
Farah Mills.

Corby mum hopes ‘Wear It Purple’ Day will be biggest yet

News

Offbeat More Offbeat >>

Call for ban on cars dropping off or picking up pupils at school gates

Offbeat
Footage shows the horse trotting along the A43 in Northants. Pic: You Tube/Martyn Ben Hanley

VIDEO: ‘Idiot’ driver caught on camera walking a horse along the A43 in Northamptonshire

News
Keep burst pipes at bay

These eight tips will protect your home from the ‘Beast From The East’

Offbeat

Don’t forget your toothbrush - or your space rocket - as hotel chain reveals lost property list

News
Do you know the law on naked selfies?

Sending a naked selfie can be a criminal offence — but not many teenagers know this

News
Get daily updates Sign Up