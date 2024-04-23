Chief Scout Bear Grylls congratulates Northampton duo on gaining ultimate scouting award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Warwick Davis in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllssaid ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Callum and Patrick have demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Northamptonshire Scouts at Windsor

Young people such as Callum and Patrick will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life.

Callum Doak, who is one of the final Queen’s Scouts said ‘Getting my Queen’s Scout Award has been a goal of mine since I was 6 years old. It is the end of my youth Scouting chapter, but it is such a proud moment for me. The process of getting this award has just felt like an extension of normal life as I was doing many of the things I already enjoyed such as volunteering, being a cub leader, and taking part in aviation. This award is something nothing else can give and is a life experience sorely needed in today's climate.’

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Callum and Patrick from Northampton, on achieving their King’s and Queen’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. They have reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Callum and Patrick are two of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad