Dead fish to be removed from lake in Corby’s Oakley Vale
Contractors have been appointed by North Northamptonshire Council to remove any dead or dying fish from Oakley Vale lake in Corby after a large number were spotted by a resident on Friday (April 19).
The council has asked that residents do not touch or handle any fish or allow pets to enter the water at this time.
The fish were discovered by a local resident who was out on a walk last Friday and was shocked to see fish on the grass bank of the lake.
The lake is well known for having a very large volume of fish and is also home to nesting swans.
The occurrence of the dead fish has happened less than a month after the lake was contaminated by dumped oil, but the council does not believe that the incidents are connected at this stage.
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “North Northamptonshire Council have been made aware of a large number of dead and dying fish at Oakley Vale lake and are responding accordingly.
“At this stage, we do not believe that this is connected to the recent pollution incident and are working to understand the cause.
“The Environment Agency are aware of the incident and we are working with them to understand the events that have led to this sad incident.
“Contractors have been appointed to remove any dead or dying fish and we would ask that residents do not touch or handle any fish or allow pets to enter the water.”