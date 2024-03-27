Warning for Corby residents and pet owners after lake contaminated by dumped oil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Northants Council (NNC) has issued a warning to residents, including pet owners, after Oakley Vale lake was found to be contaminated with oil.

The council says it is working hard to contain the oil which will then be cleared away by an external contractor, but in the meantime residents are being asked to keep away and make sure pets do not enter the lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having conducted checks, it appears that the oil has been deliberately dumped into the culvert which feeds into the lake.

Oakley Vale lake in Corby has been contaminated with oil

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration (which covers environmental protection), said: “This is a really disappointing case, especially as it would appear that it was a deliberate act.

"I would ask that residents follow our advice and stay away from the lake until we have completed the clear up to protect yourself and pets.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “The Environment Agency have been made aware of the measures we are taking to manage and mitigate the damage to the lake.