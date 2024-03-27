Warning for Corby residents and pet owners after lake contaminated by dumped oil
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Northants Council (NNC) has issued a warning to residents, including pet owners, after Oakley Vale lake was found to be contaminated with oil.
The council says it is working hard to contain the oil which will then be cleared away by an external contractor, but in the meantime residents are being asked to keep away and make sure pets do not enter the lake.
Having conducted checks, it appears that the oil has been deliberately dumped into the culvert which feeds into the lake.
Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration (which covers environmental protection), said: “This is a really disappointing case, especially as it would appear that it was a deliberate act.
"I would ask that residents follow our advice and stay away from the lake until we have completed the clear up to protect yourself and pets.”
Council leader Jason Smithers added: “The Environment Agency have been made aware of the measures we are taking to manage and mitigate the damage to the lake.
"Residents should be assured that we are working hard to contain and clear the oil as soon as possible.”