Splash Leisure Pool in Rushden to receive cash boost from Sport England as rising energy costs see swimming facility struggle
Splash Leisure Pool in Rushden will soon be awarded £114,206 from Sport England as rising energy costs risk affecting the business.
Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund provides £60 million to local authorities all over England as a support package for public leisure facilities, specifically those with swimming pools.
A revenue fund of £20m is available to support facilities with swimming pools with increased cost pressures, while a capital stream of £40m is available from the government to improve the energy efficiency of public facilities with pools in the medium to long term.
Splash Leisure Pool in Station Road was eligible to apply to the revenue fund, and so government funding was granted after a successful bid.
The facility is managed by Freedom Leisure in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).
Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding to help with the running costs of one of our pools – higher energy costs meant that without the money the facility would have really struggled.
“Not only is swimming a great way of keeping fit but it’s also a lovely way of meeting up with friends, keeping people socially active too.”
NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “I’d like to thank Sport England for making this funding available.
"The Splash Leisure Pool is a much-loved community facility and this money will mean that it will maintain the opening hours that people are used to – keeping it as accessible as possible.”