Primary school for 420 pupils to be built on a new estate in Northampton

Plans to build a new primary school in a major Northamptonshire housing development have been given the green light by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Overstone Leys Primary School will cater to 420 pupils, located in the heart of the urban extension on the northern edge of the town near Moulton.

The entire development was first given outline permission in 2015 for 2,000 houses, a local centre, open spaces and a primary school.

CGI image of the reception enclosed play area the primary school.Credit: West Northamptonshire Council

According to WNC, the majority of the development zones within Overstone Leys now have full approval and are under construction.

The school will run alongside The Avenue, which meets Sywell Road and the Grade-II listed landmark Pytchley Gate- the former entrance to Overstone Hall.

WNC’s Conservation Officer highlighted a number of concerns with the new building being a “distraction” from the 16th century gates, however no formal objections were made. Officers concluded the site would cause less than substantial harm to the listed structure.

The school will provide two classrooms per year group, a large main hall and studio, SEN and medical rooms, food, DT, library and ICT facilities and an outdoor play area. The council has chosen to favour sustainable design, including living wall features, solar panels and the provision of bike stores and EV chargers.

Location of the propsoed primary school in the Overstone Leys development, which is still partly under construction. Credit: Google

The space will also be full of play areas and outdoor activities such as a trim trail, multi-use games area (MUGA), and a large hard-standing playground for the primary pupils. Children in reception will also have their own classrooms with covered play areas.

A 63-space car park for visitor and parent drop off/pick up is also outlined to the south of the site. Staff will have their own 26-space parking area to the north.