Teamwork Trust recruits new development manager

Here Ric talks about his passion for the Third Sector, his plans for Teamwork Trust and his passion for making a difference ..

From the army to the Third Sector

My career has been varied. I was in the army for 23 years and then worked in the third sector for 20 years, specialising in low carbon economy, social enterprises, social impact and business development. I have worked with people with learning disabilities, adults and youth offenders and many more.

Ric Ellis

This is my ideal job

I wanted this job as soon as I saw the advert. Teamwork Trust puts their service users at the very heart of everything they do and I wanted to be a part of this.

My job here is all about creating a bridge between our business community and those with autism and learning disabilities.

Teamwork Trust is the ideal enterprise partner. We deliver outsourcing work for business, provide volunteering opportunities, and play a key role in supporting organisations with their corporate social responsibility.

Coming up

My plan is to run a series of business enterprise breakfast events, introducing businesses to our service users and then developing a range of new partnership opportunities.

I also want to drive forward a number of service user led social enterprises and are looking for partners who can help us do this.

My green fingers

I run my own social enterprise, a wellbeing garden called ‘Uppingham Grows’. We run a host of activities and create a safe place for people to build their confidence, nurture their wellbeing, grow and share local produce.

In my spare time I also love to spend time with family and friends. As a cancer survivor I have raised money for many charities, including cycling from Land's End to John o'Groats and cycling around Rutland Water six times in a day.