A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough closed for around an hour after three-vehicle collision
A section of the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough was closed for around an hour due to a three vehicle collision.
The incident happened at around 10.43am today (Thursday, April 25) on the eastbound carriageway between Great Doddington and Wilby Way.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It appears that one car has collided into the rear of another car, which had broken down on the carriageway. A third vehicle has then collided with the rear of the first car.”
Police also confirmed that there were no reported injuries.
The road was clear by 11.43am.
