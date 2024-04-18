Disabled race team visits children’s ward with amazing ‘hands-only’ motor racing simulator
Local members of a disabled motor racing team visited the children’s ward at Kettering General Hospital and demonstrated how believing in yourself can help you achieve the things you want to do.
Asha and Anji Silva are members of Team BRIT – a motor racing team made up of six drivers with various physical and psychological disabilities include amputees, people with partial paralysis, and conditions like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
They visited Skylark Ward on April 18 with a special motor race simulator with adapted controls like the ones the team use in actual races like the Citroen C1 Series and Britcar Trophy.
Children were able to use the simulator - which uses driving wheel hand controls for all gear, clutch, brake and accelerator functions (and has no pedals) – enabling children to drive around a simulated Brands Hatch course at high speed.
Asha, from Barton Seagrave, has been racing for Team BRIT for three years and with co-driver Noah Cosby recently won a race in a BMW M240i at Snetterton Racetrack in Norfolk.
Asha said: “Ever since I was a child I knew I wanted to be either a racing driver or a pilot and now, at age 40, I have achieved that goal.
“At Team BRIT we promote having a positive mental attitude and that you have to believe to achieve - and that is one of the things we want to demonstrate when we talk about the team and what we are trying to achieve.”
Skylark Ward patient Georgia Lobban, aged nine, had great fun on the simulator.
Her mum Hayleigh said: “It was a great message about making the most of the opportunities in your life and showing what is possible for people with disabilities. Georgia had a lot of fun on the simulator.”
KGH Play Co-ordinator Claire Green said: “I think it is a fantastic and inspirational team who are raising awareness of what is possible for those with physical and mental challenges.
“The children loved having the opportunity to have a go on a very realistic race simulator.”
The visit to KGH was funded by Paul Murphy Chief Executive of vehicle conversion company CPL in Kettering.
For more information on Team BRIT Racing see the website www.teambrit.co.uk. The Team is a competitive racing team and not a charity. It aims to support, inspire, and motivate people facing physical and psychological challenges by demonstrating what can be achieved through motorsport.