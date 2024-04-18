Disabled race team visits children’s ward with amazing ‘hands-only’ motor racing simulator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local members of a disabled motor racing team visited the children’s ward at Kettering General Hospital and demonstrated how believing in yourself can help you achieve the things you want to do.

Asha and Anji Silva are members of Team BRIT – a motor racing team made up of six drivers with various physical and psychological disabilities include amputees, people with partial paralysis, and conditions like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They visited Skylark Ward on April 18 with a special motor race simulator with adapted controls like the ones the team use in actual races like the Citroen C1 Series and Britcar Trophy.

Georgia Lobban, nine, playing the game.

Children were able to use the simulator - which uses driving wheel hand controls for all gear, clutch, brake and accelerator functions (and has no pedals) – enabling children to drive around a simulated Brands Hatch course at high speed.

Asha, from Barton Seagrave, has been racing for Team BRIT for three years and with co-driver Noah Cosby recently won a race in a BMW M240i at Snetterton Racetrack in Norfolk.

Asha said: “Ever since I was a child I knew I wanted to be either a racing driver or a pilot and now, at age 40, I have achieved that goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Team BRIT we promote having a positive mental attitude and that you have to believe to achieve - and that is one of the things we want to demonstrate when we talk about the team and what we are trying to achieve.”

Georgia watched playing the game by play co-ordinator Claire Green and Asha Silva from Team BRIT.

Skylark Ward patient Georgia Lobban, aged nine, had great fun on the simulator.

Her mum Hayleigh said: “It was a great message about making the most of the opportunities in your life and showing what is possible for people with disabilities. Georgia had a lot of fun on the simulator.”

KGH Play Co-ordinator Claire Green said: “I think it is a fantastic and inspirational team who are raising awareness of what is possible for those with physical and mental challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children loved having the opportunity to have a go on a very realistic race simulator.”

The visit to KGH was funded by Paul Murphy Chief Executive of vehicle conversion company CPL in Kettering.