The Japanese have a word for this, ‘Tsundoku’ - books acquired but left unread, either stacked neatly on bookshelves or in piles around your home - I have both!

I used to read a lot of books, borrowed or bought, from history to sci-fi, biographies to fantasy.

I loved to visit a library, browse a second-hand book stall, try to restrain myself in a museum gift shop and have even been known to peruse the recreational mathematics section of Blackwells.

Corby Library will be celebrating World Book Night at 6.30pm on 23rd April.

I have good intentions to read them one day, and am good at giving borrowed books back, however I’m only halfway through ‘Book of Dust’ (it has become ‘book accumulating dust’), and would like to return it when I know what happens at the end!

I’m really not sure why I haven’t read them. I don’t know if it’s something to do with becoming a parent and focusing on reading to my son, which I enjoyed a lot…maybe a little too much as I rendered my own dramatic versions of all the character’s voices.

The rhythm and poetry of children’s books is so much fun, however he no longer needs me to read to him, and now has his own niche reading interests, so this excuse is wearing thin.

Speculating on the whys and wherefores won’t get those books read, but I do know that I really want to get involved in reading again, which is why I’m writing to tell you about a local event on World Book Night, where we will be celebrating reading with some of Corby's most exciting authors.

Bestselling author Louise Jensen, N.V. Peacock and Paula Boulton will be sharing some of their favourite books, and some of their own work from 6.30pm on 23rd April at Corby Library, our generous co-hosts.

Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you are already a big reader, have never really been into books or like me, would like some inspiration to reignite a lost passion for reading.

As well as meeting the authors, you’ll have a chance to chat with fellow book lovers and enjoy free tea and coffee afterwards at 7.30pm. We encourage everyone to bring along a book for our book swap - something you've enjoyed and think other people would like to read.