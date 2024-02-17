Listen Up Northamptonshire: The Best New Music in Pop and Alternative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recent news suggests that the streaming charts are dominated by music from years gone by, and whilst these songs are great and deserve airtime, it can mean that new music sometimes doesn’t get enough attention. So, if you’re searching for your next favourite track, look no further:

"Tiny Moves" is one of the latest singles from Bleachers, an indie band fronted by renowned writer/producer Jack Antonoff. It’s genuinely brilliant with its balance of upbeat positivity and chilled vocal. For a relatively short song, it manages to pack in plenty of build-up and such a catchy hook that you feel like you’ve been listening to it for hours. The final glittering rise to the chorus has a grandeur to it, but still remains grounded with its affirming ‘sha-la-la’ vocal – the final notes add a sax flourish which sums up the contrast between polished performance and relaxed studio session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Rakei’s "Flowers" is a very chilled track, but is technically excellent. The simplicity of the opening piano chords is interrupted by a snare paradiddle, both of which continue through the first verse. The bridge brings a soulful feel, before the chorus soars into a string arrangement – one which makes itself appear as though the other instruments were only ever there to support it. The outro slows the beat, leaving only strings, piano and Rakei’s delicate vocal.

"Burning Down the House" is a new cover, by Paramore, of the Talking Heads hit, prefaced by the urgent whisper ‘Who got a match?’. Hayley Williams’ distinctive vocal is chaotic yet accomplished, stretching some notes and screaming others. Some of the guitar is influenced by Paramore’s recent album This Is Why, making the cover fresh and more personal, but the psychedelic swagger of the original remains.

Good Neighbours are an indie duo, and "Home" is their debut single. The first verse has a nice but gentle rhythm, which makes room for the pleading pitch of the bridge vocal and the crushing beat of the chorus. They have a style reminiscent of Tame Impala or MGMT, but their sound is new and exciting – they are a band to keep an eye on.

"Beautiful Things" is the recent chart entry for Benson Boone, beginning with a deceptively soft guitar which lets Boone’s soulful vocal dominate. Things change after the first verse though, with the arrival of an impatient, building rhythm which erupts into a rock chorus. The high pitch of the vocalisation here is comparable to a-ha’s Morten Harket perhaps, and the contrast between hard and soft makes for a nuanced tone which never tires its listener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad