Drop-in events and walk for maternal mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be opportunities to find out more about mental health support for pregnant women and new mums during a week-long series of events.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is supporting Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from Monday 29 April to Sunday 5 May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the start of the week, NHFT’s Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Service is once again hosting its 3k Wellbeing Walk on Sunday 28 April 2024 in the grounds of popular attraction Delapré Abbey, in Northampton. Families are invited to join the event at 11am (for 11.30am start) by registering in advance at: bit.ly/MMHAW2024

Join this year's wellbeing walk for maternal mental health at Delapre Abbey

The free, family-friendly walk, which will last approximately 30 minutes, is an opportunity to meet and talk to some of NHFT’s Specialist Perinatal Mental Health team, and other local services, as well as to connect with families to discuss maternal mental health awareness together.

Anthony Mobee-Dumi from the Specialist Perinatal Mental Health and Maternal Mental Loss Psychology Service, said: “It’s the third time we have held the wellbeing walk which has always been popular so it’s great that we can do it again. More than 20 per cent of women will experience mental health difficulties during and after pregnancy, and 10 per cent of fathers will struggle with their mental health during their partner’s pregnancy and in early parenthood. Alongside evidenced based treatment, it is well evidenced that exercising and getting out in nature is an effective way to lift your energy and improve your mood. We hope people bring their families out to join us on the walk; they can even bring a picnic and make the most of it!”

The team is also hosting drop-in events at libraries across Northamptonshire which people can just turn up to and get information about maternal mental health support.

They are being held as follows:

Monday 29 April

· Kettering Library, 10am - 11am

· Towcester Library, 10am - 11.30am

Tuesday 30 April

· Rushden Library, 10am - 11am

· Oundle Library, 11am - 12noon

Wednesday 1 May

· Wellingborough Library, 9.45am - 10.45am

Thursday 2 May

· Weston Favell Library, 10am - 11am

· Corby Library, 9.30am - 11.15pm

Friday 3 May

· Desborough Library, 10.15am - 11.15am

· Moulton Library, 1.15pm - 2.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHFT’s Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Service provides assessment and treatment for women who are experiencing, or who have an increased risk of experiencing, a moderate to severe mental health condition during pregnancy and up to 12 months after having a baby. Pre-conception counselling is available for those who have previously experienced a severe mental illness and would like to plan a pregnancy.