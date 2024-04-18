Milestone as Barton Seagrave Primary School marks 30 years of the 'incredible' Mrs Wyldes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school is celebrating 30 years of dedicated service from the ‘incredible’ Mrs Wyldes.

This month, Barton Seagrave Primary School is celebrating Claire Wylde's incredible 30 years of dedicated service to their school community.

For three decades, Mrs Wyldes has been a pillar of 'Team Purple'.

Whether it is in her role of a teaching assistant, supporting the homework club, attending numerous residential trips or supporting individual children with their reading, she has consistently displayed an unwavering commitment to our children's success.

Headteacher Marek Krzanicki told the Northants Telegraph: “Mrs Wyldes' impact extends far beyond the classroom.

"She has been an amazing mentor to countless children offering guidance, support and encouragement throughout their journey with us.

"She has taken a lead role in the development of our community phone box as well as being a trusted colleague, always willing to lend a helping hand and fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to the future and the continuation of her invaluable contribution to Barton Seagrave Primary School.

"Her dedication, passion and expertise are truly an inspiration to us all.

"From the entire school community, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mrs Wyldes for 30 years of excellence at Barton Seagrave Primary School.

"We are truly fortunate to have her as part of our team.”