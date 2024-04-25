Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Gerard Piggott

Irving Grove, Corby. Age: 67

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 12/03/24 at Corby drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Robert Mort

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 28/03/24 at Corby stole plants worth £16.50 from Morrisons; on 06/04/24 at Corby stole items from Morrisons; stole beauty goods worth £15.98 from TK Maxx.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £15.98.

Valentina Bodrogan

Bradshaw Way, Irchester. Age: 32

On 28/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £623. To pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £249.

Robert McIntosh

Station Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 59

On 17/10/23 at Rushden damaged a window to the value of about £579.41 belonging to Encompass.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £579.41.

Elena Zamfir

Clare Drive, Thrapston. Age: 36

On 20/02/24 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 240 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jack Brownlie

Cheltenham Road, Corby. Age: 25

On 15/03/24 at Corby drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Simon Jolley

Gladstone Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 16/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; on 09/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £1,230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £492.

Elarna Hinks

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 06/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.