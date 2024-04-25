Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Gerard Piggott
Irving Grove, Corby. Age: 67
On 12/03/24 at Corby drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Robert Mort
Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 38
On 28/03/24 at Corby stole plants worth £16.50 from Morrisons; on 06/04/24 at Corby stole items from Morrisons; stole beauty goods worth £15.98 from TK Maxx.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £15.98.
Valentina Bodrogan
Bradshaw Way, Irchester. Age: 32
On 28/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £623. To pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £249.
Robert McIntosh
Station Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 59
On 17/10/23 at Rushden damaged a window to the value of about £579.41 belonging to Encompass.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £579.41.
Elena Zamfir
Clare Drive, Thrapston. Age: 36
On 20/02/24 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 240 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jack Brownlie
Cheltenham Road, Corby. Age: 25
On 15/03/24 at Corby drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Simon Jolley
Gladstone Street, Kettering. Age: 39
On 16/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; on 09/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £1,230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £492.
Elarna Hinks
Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27
On 06/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £114.