Kettering school riding high after regional finals in brand new kit sponsored by local company!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a meeting attended by the school's headteacher, Mrs Cassie Bodman-Knight, the PE lead, Miss Keeley Pallett and Anna Ramsden from CPL, an offer was made that left the school pleasantly surprised.

The sponsorship included funding for the team's football kit, tracksuits, and travel expenses for the upcoming regional finals of the small schools' football competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within a remarkably short span, Hall Meadow Primary School in Kettering, received their brand-new football kits and tracksuits adorned with the school and company logos, alongside the inspiring motto, 'Veni, Vidi, Vici'.

The team proudly posing in their new kit

Paul Murphy, CEO of CPL said "First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hall Meadow football team for their outstanding dedication.

"Witnessing such commitment at a young age is truly inspiring. Sponsoring the team's kits is our pleasure. It is our privilege to contribute to the community where many of our employees live. Giving back to our community holds significant importance to us."

The much-anticipated regional finals on March 13th marked the team's debut in their new attire. Stepping off the bus, the players exuded a sense of professionalism that impressed onlookers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament featured two leagues of four teams each, with the top two teams from each league advancing to the semifinals.

United in their new kit

In a fast-paced, ten-minute, one-way game format, pressure mounted to score early. Despite a valiant effort, Hall Meadow faced an early setback in their first game as the opposition seized an early lead. Despite their best efforts, they fell short, ultimately losing 2-1.

Undeterred, the team rallied for their second game. Falling behind by a goal, they were granted a penalty opportunity, which they confidently converted to level the score at 1-1. However, a late goal against them led to a narrow defeat, ending the game at 2-1.

With one player injured, the team underwent a quick reorganization before their third game. Though they fought hard, they suffered another narrow loss, ending the match 1-0. Despite the setbacks, the team showcased resilience and sportsmanship throughout all three games, conceding only four goals in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers and supporters in attendance couldn't help but feel immense pride in the team's efforts and the exemplary sportsmanship displayed on the field.

United in their new kit

Hall Meadow Primary School extends heartfelt thanks to CPL for their exceptional support.

The sponsorship provided by CPL has not only outfitted the school's football team in professional attire but has also had a broader impact, extending to other sporting events.