Kettering school riding high after regional finals in brand new kit sponsored by local company!
In a meeting attended by the school's headteacher, Mrs Cassie Bodman-Knight, the PE lead, Miss Keeley Pallett and Anna Ramsden from CPL, an offer was made that left the school pleasantly surprised.
The sponsorship included funding for the team's football kit, tracksuits, and travel expenses for the upcoming regional finals of the small schools' football competition.
Within a remarkably short span, Hall Meadow Primary School in Kettering, received their brand-new football kits and tracksuits adorned with the school and company logos, alongside the inspiring motto, 'Veni, Vidi, Vici'.
Paul Murphy, CEO of CPL said "First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hall Meadow football team for their outstanding dedication.
"Witnessing such commitment at a young age is truly inspiring. Sponsoring the team's kits is our pleasure. It is our privilege to contribute to the community where many of our employees live. Giving back to our community holds significant importance to us."
The much-anticipated regional finals on March 13th marked the team's debut in their new attire. Stepping off the bus, the players exuded a sense of professionalism that impressed onlookers.
The tournament featured two leagues of four teams each, with the top two teams from each league advancing to the semifinals.
In a fast-paced, ten-minute, one-way game format, pressure mounted to score early. Despite a valiant effort, Hall Meadow faced an early setback in their first game as the opposition seized an early lead. Despite their best efforts, they fell short, ultimately losing 2-1.
Undeterred, the team rallied for their second game. Falling behind by a goal, they were granted a penalty opportunity, which they confidently converted to level the score at 1-1. However, a late goal against them led to a narrow defeat, ending the game at 2-1.
With one player injured, the team underwent a quick reorganization before their third game. Though they fought hard, they suffered another narrow loss, ending the match 1-0. Despite the setbacks, the team showcased resilience and sportsmanship throughout all three games, conceding only four goals in total.
Teachers and supporters in attendance couldn't help but feel immense pride in the team's efforts and the exemplary sportsmanship displayed on the field.
Hall Meadow Primary School extends heartfelt thanks to CPL for their exceptional support.
The sponsorship provided by CPL has not only outfitted the school's football team in professional attire but has also had a broader impact, extending to other sporting events.
The tracksuits have already seen a second outing at a recent netball competition, demonstrating their versatility across various sporting activities. With their durability and quality, it's anticipated that they will continue to be utilized frequently in the coming years, serving as a testament to CPL enduring support for youth sports at Hall Meadow Primary School.