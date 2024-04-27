It’s only an hour on the train from London, has a wonderful, close community, a modern town centre, fantastic schools, beautiful public forests and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

But you can still get a bargain home in Corby.

A glut of homes at the cheaper end of the scale have come onto the market in the town. They’re being sold by a troubled property development company called Home Holdings, part of Home Reit PLC, of which one of the directors is political journalist Peter Cardwell.

The firm was part of a group set up to provide housing for homeless people, but it has since run into trouble after allegedly inflating the value of its stock, and is now looking to offload some of its portfolio.

This paper sounded the alarm more than two years ago over large London property firms buying up housing in Corby to turn into HMOs, artificially inflating house prices for local families.

The Corby houses will go to auction with Allsop next month. Most of them have open viewing days coming up.

Several are in parts of Corby where an Article 4 direction was imposed last month making it much more difficult for landlords to create HMOs out of family homes.

Because of the way they are sold, the guide price for auctioned properties is often lower than the going rate, and there’s lots of opportunity to get a few thousand off what you’d normally pay for a house. Some of them need significant work to make them habitable.

But if you’re buying at auction, remember to set your price and don’t get carried away because you’ll have to have the money upfront to pay for the home. Guide prices are just that – the properties can end up costing a lot more than the initial estimate.

And also – don’t forget to read the legal pack to check for any hidden nasties.

You can see all the lots on Allsop’s website.

1 . Reigate Walk, guide price £75,000 This three-bedroomed terrace on the Kingswood Estate on the will go to auction on May 9. It was last purchased for £185,000 in 2021. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Newark Drive, guide price £75,000 This five-bed mid-terrace house on the quiet Beanfield estate has three tenants and two vacant rooms. It's described as an 'investment property' in the catalogue and last sold for £182,000 in 2021. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Warkton Way, guide price £75,000 This four-bed end terrace investment property has two sitting tenants and a guide price of £75,000. It's on the Lodge Park estate. The last sold price was £175,000 in 2021. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Holyrood Walk, guide price £80,000 A four bed terrace in Holyrood Walk on the Kingswood estate has a guide-price of £80,000. It has its own rear garden. It was last sold for £185,000 in 2021. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales