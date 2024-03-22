Tougher HMO rules finally come into force across huge area of Corby in response to two-year Northants Telegraph campaign
Houses in Multiple Occupation on four Corby estates will finally come into force next month after a long-running campaign by this newspaper.
An investigation by Corby reporter Kate Cronin highlighted the true number of HMOs in some areas of Corby.
We revealed that London property speculators were being sent on courses to teach them how to buy-up cheap housing in the town.
And we called for an Article 4 direction to be put in place which would empower our council with greater planning powers over the proliferation of the rented accommodation.
Labour Cllr Zoe McGhee raised the issue in the council chamber, calling for the need for planning permission for smaller HMOs.
Corby MP Tom Pursglove backed our campaign and the council launched a consultation on six high-density HMO areas.
Then last year it was finally announced that North Northamptonshire Council would go ahead and implement at Article 4 direction in specific areas of the town.
On April 24 that direction will finally come into force on the Kingswood, Hazel Leys, Exeter and parts of Beanfield estate.
It means that new HMOs with two or more people from different households will need planning permission. Previously, smaller HMOs with up to seven occupants could go ahead without permission.
Cllr John McGhee (Lab, Kingswood) said: “This is an issue that has been pushed hard by Labour councillors representing Kingswood so we are pleased with the outcome. We have been raising the issue of the impact of saturation of HMOs in any given area for quite some time.
"Whilst we understand the need for HMOs because of the housing crisis, these need to be managed properly.”
Cllr Zoe McGhee (Lab, Kingswood) said: “The first discussion on restrictions on HMOs came from the levelling up scrutiny work which has proven to be crucial. This was one of the biggest issues highlighted during the community sessions. I am delighted by this announcement which help our local community.”
Cllr David Brackenbury (Con, Thrapston) the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “The aim of the direction is not to prevent this type of development, but to give the council the opportunity to properly assess the impact of this type of development within the designated area through the requirement to submit a planning application.”
You can view the boundaries of the Article 4 direction using this map.
The direction does not affect licensing arrangements for HMOs, which are dealt with by the council’s private sector housing team.