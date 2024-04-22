Children put these posters in the window of Lollyrocket

A group of Kettering school children have marked today’s Earth Day by placing environment posters in a shop window.

The year 3 pupils at Brambleside Primary School were inspired to try and make a difference after hearing about the annual event, which demonstrates supports for environmental protection, in a school assembly.

They made posters urging people to do what they can to protect our planet and put them in the window of Lollyrocket, a shop which sells soy candles and gifts, in Rockingham Road.

Amélie Wicks, who took part in the project with friends Aoife Dean, Amelia Clark, Arianna Tomkins, Dennis Robinson and Ariya Piggot, said: “Earth Day is important to me because I care about our planet and all the animals and people use a lot of plastic that ends up in the sea.”