Property-hunters have the chance to own a stunning Northamptonshire converted church after it went on the market for £1.2 million - complete with its own graveyard.

The former parish church has been transformed into a sprawling four-bedroom family home in the idyllic village of Clay Coton.

The Grade II listed 12th century building was saved from the bulldozers after 35 years of disuse and several demolition threats since the 1950s.

Previously St Andrew's Church, it has since been converted into a luxury home which has now gone up for sale - but it comes with a slight catch.

Among nearly two acres of land included in the sale is a graveyard, which still maintains a public right of way.

As well as tombstones in the garden, there are also vaults and crypts beneath the floor of the house - but these are no longer in use.

Estate agents Fine and Country said with its arched windows of mullioned stone and leaded glass the house was a "grand design property"

It also boasts an abundance of its original features, including vaulted and beamed ceilings, stone steps and vestibule.

The listings states: "St Andrews Church is definitely a 'grand design property'.

"This stunning Grade II Listed home was originally the Parish church and dates back in part to the 14th century.

"The property is located in the idyllic hamlet of Clay Coton and is set in grounds extending to approximately 1.97 acres with a triple garage and a three-bay stable with tack room."

Jonathan Lloyd-Ham, from the estate agents told the BBC after the church was converted into a house "one single chap lived here."

He added: "He collected books and loved the fact that it was just a very quiet location to live in, very peaceful, completely surrounded by open fields and greenery.

"I've not seen anybody here and the owner very rarely saw anybody at the property.

"I haven't seen anything else like it at all - I've been selling houses for 40 years and this is the first church conversion of this quality and this scale that I've done.

"We have had a steady flow of inquiries since it went on, in fact someone in the village is quite keen on it, because they've known it all their life."

Take a look around the stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1 . St Andrews Church and grounds in the idyllic village of Clay Coton The Grade-II listed 12th century building was saved from the bulldozers after 35 years of disuse and several demolition threats since the 1950s. St Andrew's Church has since been converted into a luxury home. Photo: Fine and Country/SWNS Photo Sales

2 . St Andrews Church and grounds in the idyllic village of Clay Coton The Grade-II listed 12th century building was saved from the bulldozers after 35 years of disuse and several demolition threats since the 1950s. St Andrew's Church has since been converted into a luxury home. Photo: Fine and Country/SWNS Photo Sales

3 . St Andrews Church and grounds in the idyllic village of Clay Coton The Grade-II listed 12th century building was saved from the bulldozers after 35 years of disuse and several demolition threats since the 1950s. St Andrew's Church has since been converted into a luxury home. Photo: Fine and Country/SWNS Photo Sales