Former student returns to Corby school after being honoured in Women in Westminster 100 list

Anne Mirkovic, who attended Kingswood Secondary Academy from 2003 to 2010, was honoured with an accolade at an event in parliament celebrating ‘Women in Westminster’. This annual recognition celebrates inspirational and influential women in Westminster, highlighting their invaluable contributions to public life.

Having co-chaired Women in Public Affairs (WiPA) alongside a demanding day job as a government relations manager for a multinational business, Anne has been instrumental in empowering women in the public affairs sector. Under her co-leadership, WiPA has seen remarkable growth, boasting over 2,000 members. Anne’s dedication to advocating for gender equality and industry transparency has earned her widespread recognition.

Expressing her gratitude to her former school, Anne remarked, “I was fortunate that politics was added as a brand-new subject in 2008 when I started my A Levels. There is no way I could have been recognised for my work at WiPA without the amazing teaching I experienced at school”. She commended the teachers at Kingswood Secondary Academy for their dedication and credited them for enabling her career path. “I’m so proud to have learned from some of the best”, Anne added.

Anne Mirkovic returned to her old school to inspire students

Karen Martindale, Deputy Principal at Kingswood Secondary Academy, expressed her delight at Anne’s visit, reminiscing about Anne’s time as a student. “Anne was a fabulous student to teach, an absolute delight, and I am incredibly proud of what she has gone on to achieve”, said Karen. She fondly shared memories with Anne about other former teachers whom Anne remembered fondly.

During her visit, Anne talked to students in Years 10, 11 and 12, sharing her career journey and the role Kingswood Secondary Academy played in shaping her aspirations. The highlight of the visit was a question-and-answer session, where students eagerly posed questions to Anne.

A Year 12 student, Sarah, asked Anne how she copes with the pressure of having to influence other people and how she inspires people. Anne emphasised the need for resilience and credited her source of inspiration to the supportive teachers during her school years and politicians who instilled the courage to step beyond her comfort zone. She encouraged students to “be curious, make new connections as you never know where they might lead, be proactive, be yourself, and listen to your teachers as they have great advice”.

