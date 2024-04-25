Police arrest man, aged 27, for causing criminal damage to cars in Northampton village
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for causing criminal damage to vehicles and properties in a village in Northampton.
Officers from Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team have today (Thursday, April 25) arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of causing criminal damage and assault in the Pineham Valley area of the town.
A police spokeswoman said: “We appreciate this matter has caused concern within the local community however, we would please ask that people refrain from speculation, including on social media, as this is now an active investigation.“We would also encourage anyone who has had their vehicle or property damaged in Pineham Valley, or elsewhere in the town, to please report this to us. Reports can be made via the online portal on the Northamptonshire Police website or by calling 101.”