Pride as talented Kettering cheerleaders win academy's first ever world title

Kettering is now home to a group of world champions after a cheerleading squad’s incredible gold medal performance in America.

TCA Cheer and Tumble’s Diamond Elite team, based at Kettering Leisure Village, jetted out to the All-Star World Championship in Florida this month hoping to go one better than last year’s second place.

And the 11 athletes – aged between 14 and 20 – were victorious in the under-19 level 3 division after wowing judges with their winning routine.

TCA Cheer and Tumble head coach and programme director Robyn Aldred said: "As their coach, I am so incredibly proud of this achievement.

"Seeing our club's name on the world stage is a dream come true and witnessing homegrown talent earn world titles is a testament to what our club stands for.”

The cheerleading squad earned a shot at the world title in June and dedicated themselves to months of rigorous training and preparation.

Their winning routine included stunts, tumbles and dance to a custom cheer music mix that had been made for the squad. The girls had a crown on their uniforms while the music talked about them being born for the crown – as a patriotic British symbol – and fighting for gold.

And their hard work paid off after judges gave the routine top marks.

Robyn thanked the squad’s sponsors and the community for their support.

She added: “This win holds great significance for our cheer family as it marks the first world title ever won by TCA Cheer and Tumble.

"The team has made history and set a new standard of excellence in cheerleading in our area."

TCA Cheer and Tumble was not able to fully celebrate last year’s silver medal because, at the time, their KLV home was facing the threat of closure.