Police hope Fiona Beal pleading guilty gives some closure to victim's family who have faced 'torrid' time

Police hope Fiona Beal pleading guilty to murdering her partner will bring some closure to Nicholas Billingham’s family.

The 50-year-old was charged with murdering Mr Billingham sometime between October 30 and November 10, 2021. The 42-year-old’s body was found buried in the couple’s Moore Street garden in March 2022.

Fiona Beal will be sentenced in May this year.

Speaking after today’s hearing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “We are pleased Fiona Beal has now taken the decision to admit she did indeed murder Nick Billingham and hope that it brings the start of some closure to his family who have faced a torrid time for more than two years, including sitting through the original trial in Northampton in 2023.

“Today’s news will have come as a great relief as they await her sentencing next month.”

Northamptonshire Police also released Beal’s custody photo, following the admission.

During the start of the re-trial, Hugh Davies KC, prosecuting, had earlier told the Central Criminal Court jury that Beal had carried out the “chilling execution”.

In his opening statement Mr Davies had told the jury: “Ultimately and unambiguously the evidence establishes that she had thought about it before and planned it. This was a controlled exercise: not a spontaneous reaction but, rather, a chilling execution.”

The former teacher denied murder throughout the four month trial held at Northampton Crown Court last year, which was stopped for legal reasons.