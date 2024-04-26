Parent company of Northampton recruiter wins ‘Recruitment Partner of the Year’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voted by the panel of esteemed judges from the AA, Iceland Foods, Fisher German and Lloyds Pharmacy, the accolade holds a special place in the hearts of the Gi Group Holding team who have placed a huge emphasis on fostering culture evolution and collaboration throughout the organisation.

The award win comes after Gi Group Holding announced earlier this year its largest acquisition to date, with the successful completion of the European Staffing business of Kelly, a global specialist talent solutions provider.

Following the successful completion of the acquisition, Gi Group Holding had the challenge of unifying employees from across its six brands – Gi Group, Marks Sattin, Grafton, Gi Pro, INTOO and Tack TMI.

Gi Group Holding Wins Recruitment Partner of the Year Award

At the heart of the accomplishment lies the Culture Project, spearheaded by the Group Head of Learning and Development, Emma-Louise Taylor, who has been part of the business for 19 years.

Emma comments: “Our people-first, collaborative approach to creating a new culture is what really set us apart. Thanks to our People team, who set the objective to re-engage employees and establish new company values to unify the workforce, we’ve now created an environment where we can nurture our team’s wants and needs, ensuring that Gi Group Holding remains a space where our teams find enjoyment and inspiration. I want to say a special thanks to Rebecca Bland, Cat Snelling and Nikki Westwood who were instrumental in our success.”

Emma's visionary strategy, supported by Nikki Westwood, Sales Enablement Coach, and Cat Snelling, People Co-Ordinator, involved open conversations and interviews with over 450 employees across the Gi Group Holding brands.

The valuable insights from these interviews paved the way for essential shifts in the company's culture and new initiatives, leading to positive enhancements in its work environment.

Since the initiative was first introduced, the company’s eNPS score, a metric that measures employee loyalty and engagement has increased by 62 percent and employee participation has increased by 27.3 percent.

The high scores reflect the value that Gi Group Holding continues to place on culture and connection to deliver an excellent people experience to their team.

Paulo Canoa, Chief Regional Officer and Country Manager UK & Ireland for Gi Group Holding, adds: “Winning the recruitment partner of the year award reflects the dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit that defines the Gi Group Holding brand. As such, I want to express my gratitude to those who have played a part in contributing to the positive changes that have earned us this well-deserved recognition.”

With the acknowledgement of their achievement now proudly displayed at its Chesterfield headquarters, Gi Group Holding is dedicated to enhancing the employee experience, aiming to positively impact lives by fostering an enjoyable work environment and contributing to sustainable social and economic value.