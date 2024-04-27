‘Chihuahua heaven’ near Wellingborough this summer as unique dog show returns for second year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ChihuahuaTown is once again returning to Wold Farm near Wellingborough, promising dog beauty pageants, fun races and family friendly activities.

On July 20 and 21 from 11am, people will have the opportunity to bring their furry friends along to a two-day event, meeting other like-minded people with pint-size pooches, at the event near Santa Pod.

Kerry Prinzi, ‘pack leader’ and one of the founders of the event, said: “It’s a bit mad.

There's 'nothing quite like' ChihuahuaTown

“People will spend £400 on a dress for their dog to enter the pageant and compete on stage and get judged by our panel.

“It’s Chihuahua heaven, there just really isn’t anything like it.

“People come from everywhere, from France or Spain, Ireland and the top of Scotland, and they’ll bring their dogs as well. It’s really humbling to me to think that people will put so much effort in to come, it’s brilliant.”

The event began in Milton Keynes in 2017, and was intended to be a small gathering for dog enthusiasts with Kerry only believing they’d sell no more than 150 tickets. Around 900 were sold, and the event has gone from strength to strength in the years that followed. In 2023, ChihuahuaTown came to the area as organisers insist they still needed a bigger venue, and it’s set to replicate its success here again this summer.

DogTown will take place the next day on July 21

ChihuahuaTown 2024 will have a ‘Wonderland’ theme, so dogs entered in the pageant will wear garments inspired by the likes of the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts.

There are multiple different classes for people to enter their dogs into with prizes available, as well as fancy dress and races, all surrounded by shopping stalls and attractions dotted around Wold Farm. Chihuahua crosses, and other ‘equally small’ breeds, are also invited to come along.

While the first day will be focused largely on Chihuahuas, day two is labelled ‘DogTown’, which is open to all breeds, and will also feature a host of activities for attendees to enjoy.