Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of trees have been planted at a primary school to help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Working in partnership, Earthwatch Europe, Croyland Primary School, Greatwell Homes, North Northamptonshire Council and the Wellingborough Eco Group worked together to bring the Tiny Forest to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forest is expected to reach six metres tall in the next three to four years.

The planting took place earlier this month

Every child at Croyland Primary School planted one of the 690 trees into the ground in assistance with Groundwatch earlier this month.

There were 20 varieties of trees and shrubs planted, including wild cherry, English oak, crab apple and alder buckthorn.

Environmental issues such as flooding, heat stress and loss of biodiversity are increasingly affecting urban areas, and this is only expected to worsen in the face of climate change and increasing urbanisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiny Forest can play a part in facing these challenges by helping reconnect people with nature, raising awareness – and helping to mitigate the impacts – of climate changes, as well as providing nature-rich habitat patches to support urban wildlife.

This project received funding of £14,000 from North Northamptonshire Council and £13,000 from Greatwell Homes.

Luke Carroll, assistant headteacher at Croyland Primary School, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the children at Croyland Primary School which allows them a vital experience seeing first hand of looking after our environment for future generations.

“This project mirrors the schools values, as well as planting a legacy for their time at Croyland which has a tree as it’s school badge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tiny Forest will eventually surround new benches and outside classroom for the school, as well as attracting many species such as butterflies, bumblebees and beetles.

The planting method used by Earthwatch encourages accelerated forest development and no use of chemicals or fertilisers.

Louise Hartley, head of nature in cities at Earthwatch Europe, said: “Tiny Forest provides rich opportunities for connecting young and old alike with the environment and sustainability.

"It’s vital that we give people the knowledge and skills to protect our natural world and inspire them to take positive action.