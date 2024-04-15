Yellow weather warning for wind as Northamptonshire hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning is in place, as Northamptonshire sees adverse weather including torrential rain, thunder and lightning.

Met Office has issued the warning for wind for most of England, including all of Northamptonshire.

Following a bright and spring-like weekend, the warning is in place from 6.25am until 10pm today (Monday April 15).

The Met Office warning in place for wind on Monday April 15, which covers all of Northamptonshire.

On the Met Office website, the authority says: “Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday.”

Met Office also warns of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, as well as some bus and train services expected to be affected.

The warning comes as the county has been hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning – in parts – during the morning rush hour.