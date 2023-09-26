'Lifeline' grants available to help Kettering pensioners with winter fuel bills - here's how to apply

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pensioners who live alone in Kettering or Barton Seagrave will be able to claim cash to help them with their winter fuel bills again this year.

Last year Kettering Charities for the Poor helped 300 people who met their criteria – an increase of nearly 50 per cent on 2021 – by giving them £68.

And funding will once again be available for applicants who have an income of less than £300 per week, excluding benefits, are over the statutory retirement age of 66 and live alone.

The scheme is run in partnership with Kettering Town Council and the grants are expected to be in the region of £60, subject to review at the end of the application period.

Council leader and chairman of the trustees, Cllr Lloyd Bunday (Con), said: “This fuel grant can be a lifeline for people struggling with winter fuel bills.

"We are glad to be able to make a difference to people’s lives in the coldest months of the year.”

Forms for this year’s scheme are available from the reception of the NNC council offices in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, and online on the town council’s website at https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/fuel-grants.