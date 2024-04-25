Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men pretending to be Northamptonshire police officers tried to trick a person in Corby into handing over £10,000.

They struck on Tuesday (April 23) when a victim was approached at home by the men who pulled up in a white van pretending to be police officers.

The pair told the victim that someone they knew was in custody and owed a debt of £10,000, asking them for this amount in cash.

When the victim refused and challenged the men, they briefly blocked the victim’s way before leaving when they said they were calling the police.

Northamptonshire Police have now issued advice to help keep people safe from this kind of fraud, and has reminded the public that police officers will never ask you for cash in any circumstances.

A spokeswoman said: “If you receive an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be a police officer, ask to see their identification and warrant card and note their collar number.

“Ask them to wait outside, lock your door and call Northamptonshire Police on 101 to have their identity confirmed.

“Genuine officers are used to providing such verification and will never object to you doing this.

“If you believe the people who have approached you are not genuine and you have any fears for your safety, always call 999.”