Streetfood Fridays returns to Corby tonight
For the first time since September last year, street food vendors will be back taking over Corby’s West Glebe park tonight as Streetfood Fridays returns for more family fun.
Starting today (April 26), Fly By Bars will be hosting a series of free events featuring ‘some of the best’ street food vendors in the UK at West Glebe park.
It’s on from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.
Streetfood Fridays will be on in West Glebe park on the last Friday of each month until September. They’ve moved from their usual location to the concrete until the weather is more suitable for the grass.
Street Food Saturdays in East Carlton Park is starting back on Saturday, May 4, running on the first Saturday of each month until September.
As always there are plenty of traders lined up to attend both sets of events including Taco Lab, Chouxly Scrumptious, Feast, Simply Sicily and more.
Fly by Bars’ pop-up bar will also be there offering a range of cocktails, fizz and craft beers. They’re also introducing their new ‘Happy Hour at Street Food Fridays’ offering deals from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Dominic Douglas, who runs the events, said: “It's always a pleasure to reconnect with friends and the local community.
“Streetfood Fridays at the Wessie is not just an event; it's a tradition. Thanks to the unwavering support from the Corby folk, we've built a strong SFF community over the years.
“It's heartwarming to see multiple generations come together for a fun night out.
“Enjoy delicious street food, refreshing drinks and groovy tunes from our DJs.”
