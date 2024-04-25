Search for balaclava-clad gang after repeated attempts to steal motorbike from Corby home
Police investigating repeated attempts to steal a motorcycle from a Corby home are appealing for information and witnesses.
At around 11.30pm on Sunday, April 14, four people riding two mopeds were seen in Rosetti Road, Corby before one vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger got off.
A police spokesman said: “Both then approached a motorcycle parked on a driveway and attempted to steal it, before fleeing when the owner challenged them.
"Since this incident, three other suspected theft attempts have been made at the property, the latest being at 3am on Monday, April 22.
"The description of the offenders is limited, as all four wore black balaclavas during the incidents.”
Anyone with information about the attempted thefts is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000234454 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.