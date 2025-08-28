Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from August 2025
Politics, education and roadworks have given us some of this month’s biggest headlines in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
We ran a live blog throughout the day and shared lots of pictures as pupils celebrated their A-level and GCSE results earlier this month.
We uncovered a big business story about Tingdene Homes Ltd in Wellingborough after documents revealed it went bust owing £37m including £591,625 in tax, £2.8m to creditors and £1.8m to staff.
Other stories covered by your local reporters include a round-up of all the shoplifters sentenced recently and one of our local Co-op stores closing for seven weeks for a refurb.
There’s also been a lot of patriotic flags going up in the area, causing reaction from both those in favour and those against them.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
2 37 nostalgic photos capture 70s and 80s life in historic Northamptonshire market towns of Corby and Kettering
3 The 19 best-performing state secondary schools across Northamptonshire - using our own 'gold standard'
4 Wellingborough town centre road cordoned off as forensic investigation takes place into 'sudden death'
5 250 more houses planned for Northamptonshire village as total number of proposed new builds reach 500 on local green space
7 Major Kettering roundabout junction due to close fully over 11 days for essential resurfacing works
10 Reform council leader warns 'don't put flags on lamp-posts' after locals put up union flags across Corby and Kettering
