Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from August 2025

If you have been away on holiday, here’s a handy recap in case you’ve missed any of August’s top stories!

Politics, education and roadworks have given us some of this month’s biggest headlines in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

We ran a live blog throughout the day and shared lots of pictures as pupils celebrated their A-level and GCSE results earlier this month.

We uncovered a big business story about Tingdene Homes Ltd in Wellingborough after documents revealed it went bust owing £37m including £591,625 in tax, £2.8m to creditors and £1.8m to staff.

There’s also been a lot of patriotic flags going up in the area, causing reaction from both those in favour and those against them.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

2 37 nostalgic photos capture 70s and 80s life in historic Northamptonshire market towns of Corby and Kettering

5 250 more houses planned for Northamptonshire village as total number of proposed new builds reach 500 on local green space

6 Corby couple appeal for help after death of their twin boys

7 Major Kettering roundabout junction due to close fully over 11 days for essential resurfacing works

8 New Kettering department store welcomes hundreds of shoppers on opening day

9 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A6 near Rushden as police appeal for witnesses

