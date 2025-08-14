New Kettering department store welcomes hundreds of shoppers on opening day

Hundreds of eager customers have visited Kettering’s new Boyes department store as the ribbon was cut on the addition to the town centre.

Shoppers started queuing early to be one of the first through the door after the ceremony performed by guest Jonathan Scandrett, famous for visiting every Boyes store by bus.

Staff and customers were welcomed by company chairman Andrew Boyes and other members of the family to the emporium in the former Newland Street Wilkos.

Mr Boyes said: “For a family-owned store, us opening a new store in Kettering is very exciting. When I say opening a new store is exciting, opening a new store in Kettering is particularly exciting for me – It’s the very first time I’ve been in Kettering in my life and it’s our first store in the county of Northamptonshire. But I’m sure after today, Kettering is going to be one of my favourite places.

Boyes - Chairman Andrew Boyes , customers Kudzana Sakupwanya and Lyn Burt

"This store was previously a Wilkos but their misfortune has given us the opportunity to come to Kettering. It's a large store in a very good location.

“We believe that our store and our style of trading will offer something new to customers.”

In charge of the new store is manager Dave Cheaney who will be working alongside more than 12 members of staff who have been preparing for the opening.

He said: “It’s been really good. We have a whole new team who are really pleased to be here. The staff are all very excited – they wait to welcome people to Boyes. The reaction from the customers has been great. They have been enjoying the range of products and the feedback has been really good. It’s a good business – there’s a gap in the market.”

Boyes Kettering staff members /National World

Kettering shopper Denise McKay was one of the first customers looking for toys for her grandson Rufus.

She said: “I think it’s brilliant and beautiful – it stocks everything. There’s more merchandise than you could possibly imagine. I don’t drive so it’s brilliant for me. I’m thrilled to bits with it – it’s like Wilkos but so much more.”

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson was on hand to welcome Boyes staff and customers to Kettering’s store.

He said: “It’s nice to see a buzz in town, once again Kettering is on the up. I’m proud to have the new store here in this key location.”

Boyes chairman Andrew Boyes with Jonathan Scandrett who cut the ribbon after visiting every Boyes store documenting his journeys via his boyes_on_the_bus /National World

Kettering resident Kadzana Sakupwanya came in for a browse and ended up with her bags full.

She said: “It’s very nice. I got something I wanted – a pillow and some shirts. The store looks lovely and smart and the staff are very lovely.”

Another shopper Lyn Burt took the opportunity to shop early for Christmas buying a painting by numbers, some wool and cross-stitch.

She said: “It’s easy to get to and the store is laid out well – I’ll be back for some paint.”

As for Boyes expert Jonathan Scandrett, who took 14 buses to make the ribbon cutting, he enjoyed his trip to Kettering especially with the bus stops being directly outside the store.

After he cut the ribbon he said: “I was quite nervous beforehand, I even practised but it was an honour to be invited. Who knew my idea would lead to this?”

His journey has come to an end for now at store 82 (Kettering) but Boyes have already said they are looking to expand in the area so you can follow Mr Scandrett’s voyages on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/boyes_on_the_bus/.