Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from July 2025

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Aug 2025, 14:30 BST
It may be the summer holidays, but that doesn’t mean a break in the news – your local reporters are always out and about reporting whatever season it is.

Education, business and crime have given us some of this month’s biggest stories in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Politics has also been in in the spotlight with the resignation of an executive director from North Northamptonshire Council.

Other stories covered by your team of local reporters include a new bistro opening in the north of the county and a Corby food distribution depot to close with up to 200 roles at risk of redundancy.

Some of last month's front pages from the Northants Telegraphplaceholder image
Some of last month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

We have been at Northampton Crown Court for numerous cases this month, including Love Island star Katie Salmon appearing in court in relation to an attack in Kettering.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 The 16 overall best state primary schools in Northamptonshire - according to our performance metric

2 68 old school prom pictures of Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden pupils enjoying their end of term celebrations

3 £144,201-a-year executive director resigns from North Northamptonshire Council job after 12 months

4 71 old Corby school prom pictures from their end-of-term celebrations over the years

5 Witness appeal after fatal A45 collision between Wellingborough and Rushden

6 The homeless Corby man who created an off-grid existence in a back alley and wants to stay put - but neighbours say he's got to go

7 Residents in 'overcrowded' Northamptonshire village hit out at 'inappropriate and harmful' plans for new housing development

8 Driver of stolen car left his friend dead on A45 and ran across fields to get away

9 Picture special as Kettering Carnival returns to town with colourful parade

10 Firefighters tackle blaze in thatched home in Northamptonshire village

