Corby food distribution depot to close with up to 200 roles at risk of redundancy

Employees at a Corby food distribution depot have been told the site could shut next year with scores of job roles at risk of redundancy.

Fresh Direct – owned by food giant Sysco GB – has told staff at its Sondes Road site of proposals to close the Corby warehouse with operations potentially relocating to Grantham.

It is believed that up to 200 roles could be affected at the depot that distributes British and globally sourced fruit, vegetables and dairy to chefs across the country.

A spokesman for Sysco GB said: “Our Corby site operates mainly as a hub for other depots, with fresh produce coming in and out and then passing through other sites before being delivered to our customers.

Fresh Direct in Sondes Road: Employees have been told their jobs may be at risk /National World

"To simplify our supply network, reduce touch points and improve quality and service to our customers, we are proposing to relocate these operations to other depots and close the Corby depot in Summer 2026.

“This is just a proposal at this stage. We are currently supporting our colleagues through a period of consultation on the proposed changes.

“Given the extended timeframe, if the proposal goes ahead, we will have time to work with affected colleagues to explore relocating to other sites. We will also provide support to colleagues to identify other opportunities locally.”

The company has confirmed that if the proposal goes ahead, affected colleagues will be offered relocation to other sites in Grantham, Wigan and Hemel Hempstead.

Work currently carried out from the Corby Fresh Direct depot in Sondes Road could be moved to Grantham/National World

An official spokesman would not confirm how many people are facing redundancy, but the Northants Telegraph has been told more than 200 roles have been put at risk.

Insiders have said there is ‘uncertainty’ and ‘anxiety’ among employees of the company that boasts a ‘top notch, national and nimble fresh supply chain’.

One worker said: “There’s a lot of uncertainty and anxiety at the moment. Many workers have been here for several years, some for 20 years or longer —in some cases we have whole families employed at the warehouse.

"People are committed and want to stay if there’s still a future, or at least be properly supported. But beyond the consultation announcement, we’ve had very little communication. It’s affecting everyone. We just want more clarity and honesty about what’s coming.”

Fresh Direct in Sondes Road Corby/National World

In a letter to employees, staff have been told Sysco GB’s ambition is to grow their business as the UK's foodservice market leader through ‘simplifying and transforming’ their operations network.

The letter says: “To reach this ambition, we must transform our business in many ways, including developing a full fresh food capability.

“This means putting stock where we need it, reducing unnecessary touch points and ultimately improving our fresh proposition, service and flexibility to customers.

“One of the ways we're doing this is through simplifying and transforming our Sysco GB operations network.”

The Corby site is considered ‘too small’ to absorb work from Grantham, but the Lincolnshire facility has capacity to take on the Corby operation.

In a letter seen by this newspaper Mike Hulme, transformation, supply chain and operations director, said: “I realise that this will be an anxious time for you, and we will do all we reasonably can to support you through the consultation process.”

A collective consultation process will now go ahead via an Employee Communication Forum.

After election of employee representatives, the first group consultation meeting will take place in the first week of August.

The week starting September 15, employees will learn of the provisional outcome of the group consultation.