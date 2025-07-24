New bistro in Northamptonshire village is 'dream business' for head chef Paul

A new bistro has opened its doors just in time for the summer.

Orsino Bistro opened in a ‘charming corner’ of Brigstock last month with the new venture headed up by Paul Spencer.

Founder and head chef Paul told the Northants Telegraph: “Tucked away in a peaceful corner of Brigstock village, in the lovingly converted former kennels, is our new bistro.

"Orsino Bistro opened its doors in early June, licensed and ready for the summer season, serving a delicious range of breakfast, brunch, lunch dishes alongside an alternating evening menu that has been keeping things fresh and seasonal.

"Whether you’re stopping by Brigstock for a quick coffee or a relaxed evening meal, there is something to suit everyone taste.”

Surrounded by a mix of eclectic furniture and vintage prints, the space has been designed to be welcoming and feel like home.

And on warm summer days, the patio area offers shade for some al fresco dining.

After years dedicated to finding the perfect location to make Paul’s dream bistro a reality, Brigstock’s old kennels have been given a new coat of paint to house his dream business.

This dream came from his love of cooking and taste for Catalan cuisines among other things that helped inspire the bistro’s menu.

But it’s not just the menu which has had careful consideration as so has the name, with the Shakespearean romantic comedy Twelfth Night being the inspiration behind it.

Paul said: “The character Duke Orsino has many poignant quotes of unrequited love towards the character Olivia in this play, however, only one inspired quote resonated with the image for the bistro.”

‘If music be the food of love, play on’ is the quote which Paul says perfectly describes the culture at the bistro as it is ‘full of food homemade with love and vinyl music to set the atmosphere’.

Looking to the future, they are hoping to hold events such as tapas nights and wine tastings to bring people together.

Paul said they are always keen to hear suggestions from people who love to support local businesses and added: “Whether you’re a Brigstock local or someone passing through, Orsino Bistro welcomes you to stop and enjoy our charming corner for some food and drinks.”