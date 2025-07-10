It’s a time to get dressed up and arrive in style, whether that be in a limo, a bus or even a helicopter, surrounded by all your friends.
So we thought it would be fun to take a look in our archives and we have found some brilliant photos from proms over recent years.
There are beautiful ballgowns, striking suits, lots of smiles and even an icecream van!
We have pictures going as far back as 2006 from numerous schools across the area so take a step back in time and scroll through to see if you recognise any of the faces.
And if your school is having a prom in the coming weeks or has already done so, feel free to send us some pictures from the event by emailing them to [email protected].
