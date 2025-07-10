It’s a time to get dressed up and arrive in style, whether that be in a limo, a bus or even a helicopter, surrounded by all your friends.

So we thought it would be fun to take a look in our archives and we have found some brilliant photos from proms over recent years.

There are beautiful ballgowns, striking suits, lots of smiles and even an icecream van!

We have pictures going as far back as 2006 from numerous schools across the area so take a step back in time and scroll through to see if you recognise any of the faces.

And if your school is having a prom in the coming weeks or has already done so, feel free to send us some pictures from the event by emailing them to [email protected].

1 . Retro proms picture special Kettering Southfields School Prom Night: Belles of the Ball line up for our cameraman (June 2006) Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales

2 . Retro proms picture special Bishop Prom: Kettering: Year 11 Bishop Stopford School Prom at Wicksteed Park (July 2012) Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Retro proms picture special Montagu School prom held at the Cornmarket Hall - Claire Cooper (front) Emma Davies, Anushi Raghoobar, Marie Nally, Billyjoe Brown, Lucy Tomlinson (May 2007) Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales

4 . Retro proms picture special Montagu School prom held at the Cornmarket Hall, Kettering (May 2007) Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales