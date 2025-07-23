71 old Corby school prom pictures from their end-of-term celebrations over the years

The end of the school term is a great time to celebrate and here are lots of pictures of Corby school proms dating back as far as 2007.

We have gone back into the archives and found some amazing end-of-term celebration photos which are bound to bring back memories.

We have pictures dating back nearly 20 years from numerous schools in Corby including Lodge Park, Kingswood and Corby Business Academy so take a step back in time and scroll through to see if you recognise any of the faces.

There are stunning outfits, some impressive forms of transport and plenty of smiles from students celebrating the end of the school year in style.

We hope you enjoy these old pictures and if your school has had its prom already this summer, feel free to send us some pictures from the event by emailing them to [email protected].

Corby Community College Prom Night: Belles of the Ball l-r Kelsie Anderson Sophie Phillips Louise Sombach Charlie Curtis and Danielle McOnie (June 2007)

1. Corby school proms picture special

Corby Community College Prom Night: Belles of the Ball l-r Kelsie Anderson Sophie Phillips Louise Sombach Charlie Curtis and Danielle McOnie (June 2007) Photo: Kit Mallin

Lodge Park School Prom held at the Holiday Inn (May 2007)

2. Corby school proms picture special

Lodge Park School Prom held at the Holiday Inn (May 2007) Photo: Alan Castle

Lodge Park School Prom held at the Holiday Inn (May 2007)

3. Corby school proms picture special

Lodge Park School Prom held at the Holiday Inn (May 2007) Photo: Alan Castle

Kingswood School, Corby Year 13 prom at Rushton Hall (June 2009)

4. Corby school proms picture special

Kingswood School, Corby Year 13 prom at Rushton Hall (June 2009) Photo: Doug Easton

