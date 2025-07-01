June has been another busy month for news, but sadly the headlines have been dominated by tragedy for some of our local communities.

News broke on June 12 that Raxa Modha, 55, from Wellingborough and two members of her family were among those who perished in the Air India disaster.

Later on in the month, Paul Knight, 35, was charged with murder following the death of Burton Latimer mum-of-two Isobella Knight.

And an e-scooter rider tragically died in a collision in Corby last weekend – floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Some of our front pages from June 2025

In other news, we’ve spoken to taxi drivers who say they could be forced out of business as North Northamptonshire Council gives green light to new licensing laws.

Other stories covered by your local reporters include the early morning scuffles from Rowell Fair, a major toy retailer confirming it is opening a new store at Rushden Lakes and the landmark Corby building bulldozed with questions asked over whether developer had permission for demolition.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Wellingborough family among those thought to have been killed in Indian air disaster

2 Police name woman tragically killed in Burton Latimer

4 Picture special of KettFest 2025 festival celebrating Kettering creative community

7 Major toy retailer confirms new store opening at Rushden Lakes

8 Picture special of Royal Anglian Regiment and cadets at Kettering Freedom Parade to mark Armed Forces Day

