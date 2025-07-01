Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from June 2025 including tragedy for Wellingborough family killed in Indian air disaster, murder investigation launched in Burton Latimer and new Rushden Lakes store confirmed
News broke on June 12 that Raxa Modha, 55, from Wellingborough and two members of her family were among those who perished in the Air India disaster.
Later on in the month, Paul Knight, 35, was charged with murder following the death of Burton Latimer mum-of-two Isobella Knight.
And an e-scooter rider tragically died in a collision in Corby last weekend – floral tributes have been left at the scene.
In other news, we’ve spoken to taxi drivers who say they could be forced out of business as North Northamptonshire Council gives green light to new licensing laws.
Other stories covered by your local reporters include the early morning scuffles from Rowell Fair, a major toy retailer confirming it is opening a new store at Rushden Lakes and the landmark Corby building bulldozed with questions asked over whether developer had permission for demolition.
We have been at Northampton Crown Court for numerous cases this month, including the driver of a stolen car who left his friend dead on the A45 and ran across fields to get away, a sacked Desborough HGV driver who bought fuel worth £3,000 on a company card in unpaid wages row and the story of how three lads ended up running a drug gang on Wellingborough’s Hemingwell estate.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
