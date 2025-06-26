Major toy retailer confirms new store opening at Rushden Lakes

A well-known toy retailer has confirmed it is coming to Rushden Lakes.

The Entertainer has confirmed to the Northants Telegraph that it is set to open a new store at the popular retail and leisure attraction.

While the company has said it will share more details soon, recruitment is already underway to find staff for the shop.

An online job advert says: “Be part of something exciting – we're opening a brand new store at Rushden Lakes.

"At The Entertainer, we’re looking for a committed and energetic store manager to launch and lead our brand new store in Rushden Lakes.

"From day one, you’ll be setting the pace - building a high-performing team, meeting demanding targets, and ensuring every customer enjoys a great experience.

"This is a rewarding role for someone who thrives under pressure, adapts quickly, and is prepared to roll up their sleeves to help shape the store’s success.

"If you're within a 45 to 60-minute commute and ready to bring passion, enthusiasm, and strong leadership to our team, we’d love to hear from you.”

Gary and Catherine Grant founded The Entertainer in 1981 when they opened a toy shop in Amersham, England – and the brand remains 100 per cent family owned to this day.

They have 165 High Street shops and 7,000 products available online with brands including Lego, Barbie, Disney, Bluey, Gabby's Dollhouse, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Nerf and Nintendo.

The Entertainer already has two county stores in Corby and Northampton, as well as several branded concessions in Tesco stores across Northamptonshire.