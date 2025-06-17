33 pictures looking back at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years

And we love seeing pictures from the archive which show life in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden back in the day.

We’ve taken a look through the archives once again and found some great shots taken in the north of the county over the years, including street scenes, aerial pictures and team pictures.

We’ve got pictures dating back to the early 1900s which give a brilliant snapshot of how life used to be.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

We’d love to hear from you!

1 . Retro picture special Looking back at pictures from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Retro pictures special Workers from the Co-op boot factory in Rushden taken around the time of the First World War (Credit: Eric Fowell) Photo: Eric Fowell Photo Sales

3 . Retro picture special Rowell Fair back in 1988 Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales