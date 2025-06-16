Police name woman tragically killed in Burton Latimer

A woman strangled to death in Burton Latimer has been named this evening (Monday, June 16).

Isobella Knight, known to friends and family as Izzy, was just 32-years-old.

Police were called to McDonald’s in Burton Latimer on Friday before Izzy’s body was found at a semi-detached house in nearby Donnington Road.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) are running a murder investigation, with a preliminary post-mortem indicating Izzy died as a result of applied pressure to her neck.

Murder Investigation - Police outside the house in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer /National World

A formal identification process was carried out earlier today, Monday, June 16, at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Friday today appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with her murder.

Paul Knight, of Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, was remanded into custody until Wednesday (June 18), when he will make his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting Izzy’s family, who will be releasing a tribute to her via Northamptonshire Police within the coming days.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, of EMSOU, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Izzy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. She was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother and the devastation caused by her death is immeasurable.

“Our team continue to work at pace to ensure her loved ones have the answers they need, and to secure justice for Izzy.”

Anyone with information which could assist detectives, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online here and at Crimestoppers.

Quote the reference number 25000343828 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.