Floral tributes left at scene of fatal Corby collision as investigations continue
Northants Police have been continuing their investigations after the tragic death of a woman in her 30s at the Jubilee Avenue road crossing point close to Llewellyn Walk.
The incident happened in Jubilee Avenue at about 4.45pm, when a collision took place between a grey Ducati motorcycle and the woman with a black e-scooter.
Sadly, the woman in her 30s, died at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000376754 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
“The rider of the Ducati, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
