Picture special of KettFest 2025 festival celebrating Kettering creative community

By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jun 2025, 22:07 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 22:08 BST
Thousands of people have joined in the annual Kettering festival KettFest celebration of arts, culture and music.

Dancers, bands, choirs, singers, artists and community groups entertained crowds across the town centre.

Officially launched by Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson, KettFest 2025 organisers were joined by Wicky Bear on stage in the morning to start the day.

Under blue skies, the town centre was thronged with people, the streets, The Yards, and Market Square filled with families and revellers enjoying performances.

KettFest is sponsored by various local firms and organised by Kettering Town Council and Kettering Cultural Consortium assisted by volunteers.

