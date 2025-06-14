Picture special of KettFest 2025 festival celebrating Kettering creative community

Dancers, bands, choirs, singers, artists and community groups entertained crowds across the town centre.
Officially launched by Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson, KettFest 2025 organisers were joined by Wicky Bear on stage in the morning to start the day.
Under blue skies, the town centre was thronged with people, the streets, The Yards, and Market Square filled with families and revellers enjoying performances.
KettFest is sponsored by various local firms and organised by Kettering Town Council and Kettering Cultural Consortium assisted by volunteers.
KettFest 2025 Kettering festival of arts, culture and music Photo: Alison Bagley
