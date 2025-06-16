Picture special of Rowell Fair 2025 at Rothwell's annual charter proclamation and friendly scuffles

By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 16:57 BST
Hundreds of people have packed into the streets of Rothwell to watch and take part in the annual Rowell Fair charter proclamation event – part of the town’s fair.

For the first time in living memory, the event did not start off as the bells of the Holy Trinity church struck 6 o’clock.

After last-minute safety checks to a horse saddle, Bailiff Frank York kicked off proceedings at 6.08am.

The procession wended its way through the town stopping for the traditional reading of the Royal Charter at the site of town pubs.

Mr York on horseback was accompanied by VIP guests and the Rowell Charter Band.

Mr York’s bodyguards armed with halberds fortified themselves for ‘scuffles’ by drinking rum and milk before members of the public attempted to disarm them.

After six organised scuffles with halberdiers receiving some grazes, cuts and bruises, the event finished at The Rowell Charter Inn where VIPs enjoyed refreshments.

