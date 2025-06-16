Picture special of Rowell Fair 2025 at Rothwell's annual charter proclamation and friendly scuffles

For the first time in living memory, the event did not start off as the bells of the Holy Trinity church struck 6 o’clock.

After last-minute safety checks to a horse saddle, Bailiff Frank York kicked off proceedings at 6.08am.

The procession wended its way through the town stopping for the traditional reading of the Royal Charter at the site of town pubs.

Mr York on horseback was accompanied by VIP guests and the Rowell Charter Band.

Mr York’s bodyguards armed with halberds fortified themselves for ‘scuffles’ by drinking rum and milk before members of the public attempted to disarm them.

After six organised scuffles with halberdiers receiving some grazes, cuts and bruises, the event finished at The Rowell Charter Inn where VIPs enjoyed refreshments.

1 . Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day : Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day . Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day : Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day Rothwell: Rowell Fair 2025 - Scuffles, rum and milk and God Save the King and the Lord of the Manor! /National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day : Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day Rothwell: Rowell Fair 2025 - Scuffles, rum and milk and God Save the King and the Lord of the Manor! /National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day : Rowell Up! - picture special of Rowell Fair Proc Day Rothwell: Rowell Fair 2025 - Scuffles, rum and milk and God Save the King and the Lord of the Manor! /National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales