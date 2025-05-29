Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from May 2025 including big recycling centre fire, Reform winning huge majority on North Northamptonshire Council and rule-breaking residents
The local elections at the start of May saw huge change across the county with Reform winning a large majority on North Northants Council.
Our live blog kept readers up-to-date as the results came in on May 2 with Northants’ political landscape changing considerably and lots of new faces on the council now.
Last week saw a huge blaze in Rushden as Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate went up in flames.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and residents were advised to keep their windows closed for several days afterwards.
Other stories covered by your local reporters include confirmation that a Wellingborough tyre and car services garage is closing, a man stabbed in the neck during a fight in Corby and improvements at KGH’s neonatal unit.
We have been at Northampton Crown Court for numerous cases this month, including a Raunds man who told a court he found an illegal firearm in a bush in an attempt to explain why it ended up in his uninsured van.
In school news, Bishop Stopford School in Kettering has been rated outstanding in four out of five inspection areas by Ofsted.
And we do love a good news business story so we were really happy to reveal the opening date for a new vinyl shop in Earls Barton.
Kettering also has some amazing new street art – check it out here!
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Rule-breaking homeowners given 14 days to get rid of land grab gravel driveways in North Northants
3 'One day in the life of Corby' - Fascinating photographic archive shows town on the final day of the 1970s
4 The 13 most polluted places in Northamptonshire, based on air quality data, including one breaching UK limit
5 Kettering General Hospital children's nurse struck off after showing patient records to her boyfriend
To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Bluesky.
The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.
If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.
We always love to hear from readers and welcome your news stories, pictures or videos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.