The votes are in and we can confirm it has been a huge month for news.

The local elections at the start of May saw huge change across the county with Reform winning a large majority on North Northants Council.

Our live blog kept readers up-to-date as the results came in on May 2 with Northants’ political landscape changing considerably and lots of new faces on the council now.

Last week saw a huge blaze in Rushden as Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate went up in flames.

Some of this month's front pages

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and residents were advised to keep their windows closed for several days afterwards.

We have been at Northampton Crown Court for numerous cases this month, including a Raunds man who told a court he found an illegal firearm in a bush in an attempt to explain why it ended up in his uninsured van.

In school news, Bishop Stopford School in Kettering has been rated outstanding in four out of five inspection areas by Ofsted.

And we do love a good news business story so we were really happy to reveal the opening date for a new vinyl shop in Earls Barton.

Kettering also has some amazing new street art – check it out here!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

