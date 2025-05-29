Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from May 2025 including big recycling centre fire, Reform winning huge majority on North Northamptonshire Council and rule-breaking residents

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th May 2025, 11:48 BST

The votes are in and we can confirm it has been a huge month for news.

The local elections at the start of May saw huge change across the county with Reform winning a large majority on North Northants Council.

Our live blog kept readers up-to-date as the results came in on May 2 with Northants’ political landscape changing considerably and lots of new faces on the council now.

Last week saw a huge blaze in Rushden as Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate went up in flames.

Some of this month's front pages

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and residents were advised to keep their windows closed for several days afterwards.

Other stories covered by your local reporters include confirmation that a Wellingborough tyre and car services garage is closing, a man stabbed in the neck during a fight in Corby and improvements at KGH’s neonatal unit.

We have been at Northampton Crown Court for numerous cases this month, including a Raunds man who told a court he found an illegal firearm in a bush in an attempt to explain why it ended up in his uninsured van.

In school news, Bishop Stopford School in Kettering has been rated outstanding in four out of five inspection areas by Ofsted.

Some of this month's front pages

And we do love a good news business story so we were really happy to reveal the opening date for a new vinyl shop in Earls Barton.

Kettering also has some amazing new street art – check it out here!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Rule-breaking homeowners given 14 days to get rid of land grab gravel driveways in North Northants

2 LIVE - All the North Northamptonshire Council election results as they happen

3 'One day in the life of Corby' - Fascinating photographic archive shows town on the final day of the 1970s

4 The 13 most polluted places in Northamptonshire, based on air quality data, including one breaching UK limit

5 Kettering General Hospital children's nurse struck off after showing patient records to her boyfriend

6 Firefighters attend huge blaze in Rushden close to A45 and Lakes as smoke seen for miles

7 Picture special Kettering Town FC play-off final as fans show passion and pride for Poppies

8 Revealed: Top 10 neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire with the highest increase in property prices

9 Knifeman slashed open man's face from ear to chin in Corby

10 Action taken against HGVs travelling through Northamptonshire town

