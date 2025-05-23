Homeowners living on a North Northamptonshire street who have removed the grass service strip next to their pavement boundary have been given 14 days to reinstate the verge to its original state.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some residents in Beech Crescent, Irchester, received letters from North Northants Council’s (NNC) regulations team ordering the reinstatement of the publicly-owned land outside their homes.

Highlighting the potential danger to pedestrians from the ‘unauthorised deposits’ on the pavement – classed as public highway - householders were warned their actions were a breach of Section 149 of the Highways Act 1980.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter said: “It has been bought to our attention that the grassed service strip adjacent to your property has been removed and replaced with gravel/paving.

Beech Crescent, Irchester with the letter from NNC/Google

"This is considered to be an obstruction with the potential to result in damage or personal injury to pedestrians. As such this is in breach of Section 149 of the Highways Act 1980.

“Unlawful obstructions are becoming an increasing problem in Northamptonshire and as such North Northamptonshire Council are duty-bound to pursue the removal of the obstruction from the public highway.

"If an incident occurs where these unauthorised deposits are deemed to be a contributory factor, you, as the owner, are liable for placing the deposits on the public highway. I would therefore appreciate it if you could take immediate steps to reinstate the verge to its original state.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors will return to the street giving homeowners two weeks to take ‘appropriate action’ – if they fail to do so residents have been warned NNC will start ‘enforcement action’.

The letter sent to Beech Crescent residents/National World

The letter said: “This will result in the deposits being removed by our maintenance teams and all reasonable costs incurred by doing so being recharged to yourself.

“If you are not responsible for the gravel please accept my apologies for any issues caused and ignore the contents of this letter, however if you have information as to who is responsible please do not hesitate to contact me. “

One village resident who contacted the Northants Telegraph said: “There is no information to determine why this letter has been sent, locals suggest that someone had a slip or fall and a complaint was lodged with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rather than deal with it in a sensible and pragmatic way, this letter has been sent to several residents who happen to have gravel/paving in the affected area.

"Most of the residents are elderly pensioners who have lived in their homes for years with not so much as a whisper of a problem. Excessive doesn't even begin to cover it.”

A spokesman for NNC said: “Following a complaint by a member of the public, representatives from North Northamptonshire Council inspected the area and found that an illegal vehicular crossing has been built using broken china which had been mixed in with gravel.

“The area in question is designated as a public highway and this was deemed a safety issue. Following further investigations, it was identified that there were similar issues in the locality where grass verges had been removed at vehicular crossing points.

“With this in mind, all properties were written to in accordance with the council’s duties, as the Highways authority, to ask that the area could be reinstated to its previous state.”