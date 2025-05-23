Firefighters attend huge blaze in Rushden close to A45 and Lakes as smoke seen for miles

Firefighters are on the scene of a huge blaze in Rushden close to the A45 and Rushden Lakes.

Residents across the area have reported seeing the towering plume of smoke centred on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

The blaze is believed at Monoworld – a recycling facility close to the A45. Some residents are reporting debris coming down on homes and gardens.

People are being urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The fire in Rushden at Monoworld Recycling Ltd on the Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate/ photo Anthony Jones

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire at a warehouse on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

“Crews were called shortly before 6.30am, and we currently have eight appliances on the scene. They are using water jets to try and prevent the fire from spreading.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes while our emergency services deal with this incident.

“Please find alternative routes while our emergency services deal with this incident - and keep your windows and doors closed due to the smoke.”