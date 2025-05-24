Kettering General Hospital children's nurse struck off after showing patient records to her boyfriend

A registered children’s nurse has been struck off for misconduct after she showed her boyfriend the records of a patient who he had a legal dispute with.

Zoe Jane Bradford was a registered children’s nurse at Kettering General Hospital when she accessed a patient’s records on three separate occasions, without clinical justification.

She was before a Nursing and Midwifery Council misconduct panel earlier this month to face four charges.

The panel heard that Ms Bradford admitted two counts of accessing patient records, but denied one count, and also denied an accusation that she had shared the confidential information with her partner.

Ms Bradford had joined the hospital in October 2020 and was a band 5 paediatric nurse subject to a sixth month probationary period. In February 2021 the hospital received a phone call alerting them to a potential data breach by Ms Bradford.

They were investigating Ms Bradford’s boyfriend, Mr B, who had been accused of a retaliatory assault on another man, Patient A. It was alleged that Patient A had previously been a lodger in Mr B’s parents’ house and had held a knife to his mum’s throat.

When they were examining Mr B’s phone they discovered screenshots of medical records and diagnostic results belonging to Patient A.

The hospital launched an internal investigation and Ms Bradford admitted viewing the records at the request of her boyfriend, but denied sharing photographs with him.

A written judgement from the NMC said she had admitted that her ex had asked her to look to see if Patient A was ‘on the system’.

Ms Bradford said she could not explain how these images of Patient A’s clinical records were found on her ex-partner’s mobile phone. She said she did not screenshot the clinical records nor take photos of them, or send them to her former boyfriend.

But data showed that Ms Bradford had been the one to access the records and that they had been sent to her former partner’s phone at the time they were opened.

Ms Bradford said that her partner may have taken her phone and accessed them himself.

In assessing whether she could continue to practise safely, the panel heard that Ms Bradford, who was unrepresented, had provided no evidence of the steps she had taken to strengthen her practice since the incident took place and had taken no relevant training.

She had provided three character references including one from her line manager that said: “I have no concerns with Zoe as a professional registered nurse” and “she is a very genuine, honest, reliable and caring person”.

Giving oral evidence, Ms Bradford said: “I naively believed I was helping my ex-partner as he was upset and angry about what happened to his mum.”

Addressing Ms Bradford in their written judgement, the panel noted: “You have shown some insight into your actions, you stated after the incident that you split from your partner and have worked hard to make positive personal and professional changes.

You stated that “the burden of him is off you” and you are in a much better place emotionally. You also said “I am a different person now from how I was four years ago”.

The panel decided that Ms Bradford’s actions amounted to a serious breach and an abuse of her position as a registered nurse.

The incidents happened at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, and the panel were told that since then Ms Bradford has left the area and has been working in the school nurse immunisation team.

The panel chose to impose an interim 18 month suspension order which gives Ms Bradford time to appeal the decision if she so wishes, and after that time period the striking off order will come into effect.