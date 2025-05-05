Picture special Kettering Town FC play-off final as fans show passion and pride for Poppies

A record crowd of 2,810 roared their way through the passionate match as Kettering Town and AFC Telford United traded goals.

Despite constant support for their team, Poppies fans were left groaning as Telford equalised and then added two more – Telford winning by four goals to two.

The Poppies return next season to begin their campaign once more for promotion.

2 . Poppies fans show their support for KTFC : Poppies fans show their support for KTFC Pictures of Kettering Town FC fans as they watch The Poppies in the play offs at Latimer Park Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

