Picture special Kettering Town FC play-off final as fans show passion and pride for Poppies

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 19:17 BST
Kettering Town FC fans have crammed into Latimer Park to show their support for the Poppies in the Southern League Premier Central play-off final.

A record crowd of 2,810 roared their way through the passionate match as Kettering Town and AFC Telford United traded goals.

Despite constant support for their team, Poppies fans were left groaning as Telford equalised and then added two more – Telford winning by four goals to two.

The Poppies return next season to begin their campaign once more for promotion.

